All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK PM reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv: real reminder that Russia is aggressor

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 24 April 2025, 17:20
UK PM reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv: real reminder that Russia is aggressor
Rescue operation of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April. Photo: State Emergency Service

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Russia’s deadly strike on Ukraine’s capital is a real reminder that Russia is the aggressor.

Source: Starmer, quoted by Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a journalist’s question during a press conference about the Russian strike on Kyiv and whether it could harm peace talks, the UK prime minister said the attack is a "real reminder that Russia is the aggressor".

Advertisement:

"That’s why it’s important to get Russia… to an unconditional ceasefire," he said.

Commenting on talks held in London this week, the UK Prime Minister stated that the sides "are making progress towards a ceasefire".

He added that the aim is a "lasting ceasefire".

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On the night of 23-24 April, Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack. In total, Russia launched 215 missiles and drones of various types at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence downed 112 Russian aerial targets.
  • As of 16:00, it has been reported that the number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 10.
  • Following the overnight attack, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasised that any effort to end the war must focus on pressuring Moscow, not Kyiv.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the latest large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv and other cities is linked to the Kremlin's attempt to put pressure on the United States.
  • After the large-scale Russian strike, US President Donald Trump called on Putin to "stop"

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKwarmissile strikeRussia
Advertisement:
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
Russia is ready for deal with US on Ukraine, but some elements "need to be fine-tuned" – Russian foreign ministe
Zelenskyy: Spat in White House in February did not help either Ukraine or US
Trump on peace talks: We have a deadline
Forensics still verifying identity and establishing cause of death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna after recieving her body
Russian attack on Kyiv: death toll rises to 12 – photo
All News
UK
UK bans export of gamepads to Russia, Reuters says
Zelenskyy: Russia expected big scandal, but talks in London were constructive
Ukrainian officials reveal details of meeting with Trump's Special Envoy Kellogg in London – photos
RECENT NEWS
12:34
Car explodes near Moscow: Russian Defence Ministry general killed, Russian media report – photos, videos
12:33
Situation unstable: IAEA says shots were heard at Zaporizhzhia power plant
12:24
NATO Secretary General's 2024 report makes no mention of Ukraine's future membership
12:11
Boris Johnson slams Trump's peace plan: "Ukraine gets nothing"
11:55
Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 2 adults and child and injuring 14 people – photos
11:40
The Telegraph reveals new draft document on peace talks with Russia
11:30
Russian media report Trump envoy Witkoff has arrived in Moscow
11:19
"Every life matters": Ukrainian emergency workers rescue animals from rubble in Kyiv – video
10:48
US allies concerned about Trump's "peace plan" with territorial concessions to Russia – CNN
10:31
Russia warns its citizens against travelling to Moldova
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: