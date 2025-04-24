UK PM reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv: real reminder that Russia is aggressor

Rescue operation of people injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on 24 April. Photo: State Emergency Service

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that Russia’s deadly strike on Ukraine’s capital is a real reminder that Russia is the aggressor.

Source: Starmer, quoted by Sky News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: In response to a journalist’s question during a press conference about the Russian strike on Kyiv and whether it could harm peace talks, the UK prime minister said the attack is a "real reminder that Russia is the aggressor".

"That’s why it’s important to get Russia… to an unconditional ceasefire," he said.

Commenting on talks held in London this week, the UK Prime Minister stated that the sides "are making progress towards a ceasefire".

He added that the aim is a "lasting ceasefire".

Background:

On the night of 23-24 April, Ukraine came under a large-scale combined Russian attack. In total, Russia launched 215 missiles and drones of various types at Ukraine, with the main strike targeting Kyiv. Ukrainian air defence downed 112 Russian aerial targets.

As of 16:00, it has been reported that the number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 10.

Following the overnight attack, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasised that any effort to end the war must focus on pressuring Moscow, not Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that the latest large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv and other cities is linked to the Kremlin's attempt to put pressure on the United States.

After the large-scale Russian strike, US President Donald Trump called on Putin to "stop".

