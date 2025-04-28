Moscow waiting for signal on peace talks from Kyiv

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has claimed that Moscow remains open to peace negotiations, but it is Ukraine that must take "some action" towards this.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti; Russian Telegram channel Vy Shushali Mayak (You have been listening to Radio Mayak), which posted a video comment by Peskov

Details: When asked from whom Moscow is waiting for a signal to resume peace talks, Peskov said: "From Kyiv, at least. Kyiv must take some action in this regard. They have a legal ban in place on negotiations. But so far, we do not see any action."

He also commented on the words of the US President Donald Trump that Russia should stop its strikes on Ukraine.

Quote: "Well, such words have been used. The special military operation [this is how Russians refer to their unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine – ed.] is ongoing. US efforts to steer the process towards a peaceful course are ongoing as well."

Details: Peskov stated that Russia has supposedly "repeatedly confirmed its readiness" for negotiations "without any preconditions".

"Efforts are ongoing. That is all I can say on this topic," Peskov concluded.

Background:

On 25 April, Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met for the fourth time since the beginning of the year.

The Kremlin reported that the meeting "allowed for further rapprochement of Russia’s and the US’s positions" on a number of issues, and that they also discussed "the possibility of resuming direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives".

Putin confirmed during a meeting with Witkoff that Moscow is prepared to hold talks with Ukraine without preconditions.

