White House reacts to Putin's "truce" by saying Trump wants permanent ceasefire

White House spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt has commented on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's announcement of a "truce" timed to coincide with Victory Day.

Source: Leavitt's communication with the media on Monday, 28 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Answering journalists' questions about the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the weekend, Leavitt said that Trump was "increasingly frustrated with the leaders of both countries".

She said that the US leader "wants a permanent ceasefire" and referred to Putin's proposal today.

"He [Trump] wants to see a permanent ceasefire. I understand Vladimir Putin this morning offered a temporary ceasefire. The president has made it clear he wants to see a permanent ceasefire first to stop the killing, stop the bloodshed…," she said.

She said that while Trump "remains optimistic" that a deal can be struck, "he is also being realistic as well and both leaders need to come to the table to negotiate their way out of this."

Background:

On 28 April, the Kremlin leader announced another "truce" in the Russian-Ukrainian war, during the Victory Day celebrations. It is to start at midnight on 8 May and last until midnight on 11 May.

Recently, Zelenskyy stressed that his meeting with Trump has the potential to be historic. The White House also called the meeting very productive.

After the meeting, the American leader criticised Russia's recent strikes on civilian cities in Ukraine and expressed doubt that the Kremlin's master wanted to end the war, and threatened him with sanctions.

