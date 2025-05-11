Putin's aide says meeting in Istanbul is planned with 2022 talks in mind

Russia's proposed talks in Istanbul should consider the results of the "negotiations interrupted in 2022" and the "situation on the ground", Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, has said.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Ushakov on a federal TV channel

Quote from Ushakov: "Taking this into account, taking into account, naturally, the current situation."

Background:

In a statement on the night of 10-11 May, Putin announced his readiness to hold direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is considering a ceasefire and described it as a positive sign.

