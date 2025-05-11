All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin's aide says meeting in Istanbul is planned with 2022 talks in mind

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 11 May 2025, 11:47
Putin's aide says meeting in Istanbul is planned with 2022 talks in mind
Yuri Ushakov. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Russia's proposed talks in Istanbul should consider the results of the "negotiations interrupted in 2022" and the "situation on the ground", Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin, has said.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Ushakov on a federal TV channel

Quote from Ushakov: "Taking this into account, taking into account, naturally, the current situation."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In a statement on the night of 10-11 May, Putin announced his readiness to hold direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is considering a ceasefire and described it as a positive sign.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationswarZelenskyyPutin
Advertisement:
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
New Pope mentions Ukraine in Sunday prayer
Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire
Russia launches 108 drones after three-day pause: Ukraine destroys 60 and 41 go off radar
Trump after Putin's address: Imagine if this "bloodbath" finally ends
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
All News
negotiations
Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire
US and European stances on pressuring Russia are converging again, says Estonia's PM
It's not enough, says Macron on Putin's proposal for Ukraine talks in Istanbul
RECENT NEWS
18:44
Indonesian port becomes hub for transshipment of Russian oil products
18:15
Hungary open to restarting talks with Ukraine on minorities despite tensions
17:49
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
17:39
Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos
17:24
Ukrainian troops have repelled over 40 Russian attacks on different fronts since day's start – Ukraine's General Staff
17:00
Putin at risk of "overplaying his hand" by continuing to refuse lasting ceasefire, former Trump advisor says
16:26
First 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations, says Trump's special envoy Kellogg
16:15
updatedThree people injured in Russian artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast – video
15:33
Germany's Merz: ceasefire must come before any talks with Russia
15:07
Macron woke Trump before dawn to secure backing for Kyiv ceasefire plan
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: