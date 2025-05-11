Germany's Merz: ceasefire must come before any talks with Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has made clear that Russia must commit to a ceasefire before any negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine can take place.

Source: German news agency dpa, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz said on Sunday 11 May that a ceasefire agreement should precede further talks between Russia and Ukraine.

"We expect from Moscow that it will agree to a ceasefire now, that will then allow serious conversations," Merz said in Berlin following his first visit to Kyiv. "First the weapons must go silent, then conversations can begin."

Merz noted that Ukraine had long ago agreed to a US proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

"It is a positive sign that the Russian side has signalled a readiness to talk," he said. "But it is nowhere near enough."

Background:

