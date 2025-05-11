All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's foreign minister: Putin doesn't have a fraction of Zelenskyy's courage

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 May 2025, 20:50
Ukraine's foreign minister: Putin doesn't have a fraction of Zelenskyy's courage
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said he doubts that the Russian side has even a fraction of the courage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has offered to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally in Türkiye.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter) 

Details: The minister retweeted a post from Zelenskyy about his willingness to meet with Putin and his expectations for a truce.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sybiha: "This is what a true leader does. He does not hide behind anyone or anything. It is highly unlikely that the Russian side possesses even a sliver of such courage."

Previously: Zelenskyy said on Sunday evening that he expects Russia to implement the 12 May ceasefire and will be personally waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Following their summit on 10 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May. The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire. The leaders had a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump before making this announcement.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format after a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days.
  • Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not respond to the proposal for a 30-day pause in the fighting, but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.
  • On 11 May, Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia’s proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin’s refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

Andrii SybihaPutinZelenskyynegotiations
Advertisement:
ZELENSKYY: I WILL WAIT FOR PUTIN IN TÜRKIYE, CEASEFIRE MUST BEGIN 12 MAY
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
New Pope mentions Ukraine in Sunday prayer
Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire
Russia launches 108 drones after three-day pause: Ukraine destroys 60 and 41 go off radar
Trump after Putin's address: Imagine if this "bloodbath" finally ends
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine's foreign minister outlines country's red lines in peace talks, including NATO membership
Germany's incoming foreign minister invited to Ukraine by his counterpart
Russia hinders peace, Moscow and not Kyiv should be pressured – Ukrainian foreign minister on latest Russian attack
RECENT NEWS
20:50
Ukraine's foreign minister: Putin doesn't have a fraction of Zelenskyy's courage
20:41
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attacks on Kharkiv Oblast
20:04
ZELENSKYY: I WILL WAIT FOR PUTIN IN TÜRKIYE, CEASEFIRE MUST BEGIN 12 MAY
19:49
Polish PM: Kremlin must commit to ceasefire before peace talks begin
19:33
Trump urges Ukraine to accept Putin's proposal for talks in Türkiye without ceasefire
18:44
Indonesian port becomes hub for transshipment of Russian oil products
18:15
Hungary open to restarting talks with Ukraine on minorities despite tensions
17:49
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
17:39
Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos
17:24
Ukrainian troops have repelled over 40 Russian attacks on different fronts since day's start – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: