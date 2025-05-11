Ukraine's foreign minister: Putin doesn't have a fraction of Zelenskyy's courage

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has said he doubts that the Russian side has even a fraction of the courage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has offered to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin personally in Türkiye.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Details: The minister retweeted a post from Zelenskyy about his willingness to meet with Putin and his expectations for a truce.

Quote from Sybiha: "This is what a true leader does. He does not hide behind anyone or anything. It is highly unlikely that the Russian side possesses even a sliver of such courage."

Previously: Zelenskyy said on Sunday evening that he expects Russia to implement the 12 May ceasefire and will be personally waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May.

Background:

Following their summit on 10 May, the leaders of the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May. The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire. The leaders had a joint phone call with US President Donald Trump before making this announcement.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is ready for peace talks in any format after a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin did not respond to the proposal for a 30-day pause in the fighting, but said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

On 11 May, Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia’s proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin’s refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.

