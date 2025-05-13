Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán accused Ukraine’s special services of attempting to disrupt a public survey among Hungarians on Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

Source: Orbán’s statement following the meeting of the Hungarian Defence Council on 13 May, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán described recent actions by Ukraine’s security services as an unprecedented attack on Hungary.

Advertisement:

He claimed that Ukraine launched a coordinated campaign to discredit Hungary, aiming to undermine the survey on Ukraine’s EU membership.

He further alleged that Kyiv enlisted contacts within Hungary, including a Hungarian opposition politician, to execute this campaign and target Hungarian defence forces.

Orbán called this alleged collaboration between Ukraine’s special services and a Hungarian opposition party unprecedented in Hungary’s memory.

Advertisement:

At the same time, he vowed that Hungary would complete its survey on Ukraine’s European integration, asserting that neither Brussels nor Kyiv could decide on behalf of the Hungarian people.

Background:

A new escalation in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations began when Ukraine's Security Service (SSU) announced it had uncovered a Hungarian intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west.

Subsequently, Hungary expelled two Ukrainian diplomats in response, accusing them of espionage.

Hungary also detained and expelled a former Ukrainian diplomat on Friday 9 May.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!