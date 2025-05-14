Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing

The Polish hauliers who had earlier restricted traffic through the Dorohusk checkpoint have ended the blockade of the checkpoint. Lorry traffic in both directions is operating normally now.

Source: State Border Guard Service; State Customs Service

Quote from the State Border Guard Service: "The Polish protest participants who had been blocking the movement of lorries have ended their blockade of the Dorohusk checkpoint.

We received this information from representatives from the Polish Border Guard. The protesters ceased their actions at 22:30 Kyiv time.

Currently, customs clearance of lorries in both directions, towards Ukraine and Poland through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, has resumed normal operations."

Details: The customs service, referring to information from Polish customs officials, reported that the strike on the Polish side had ended at 23:00 on 13 May and the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint had reopened.

Background:

Polish hauliers began their blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint at 16:00 on 12 May.

The protesters restricted the passage of lorries through the largest freight customs post on the Poland-Ukraine border to one vehicle per hour in each direction.

The protest was prompted by growing dissatisfaction with working conditions and income levels. Polish transporters are once again blaming their Ukrainian counterparts for their problems, accusing them of undercutting transport rates and pushing them out of the market.

Many hauliers left the e-queue to cross the border through Yahodyn, choosing other checkpoints on the Poland-Ukraine border. On the night of 12-13 May, the Yahodyn customs post processed only eight lorries.

Kyiv has been calling on Warsaw to take active steps and hold talks with the Polish hauliers who had blocked lorry traffic near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint the previous day.

Petrol and gas tankers, along with other lorries, are being allowed through at the rate of one vehicle per hour at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint. Some lorries have been queuing for over a day.

