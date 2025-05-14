All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 14 May 2025, 00:48
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Queue of lorries. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Polish hauliers who had earlier restricted traffic through the Dorohusk checkpoint have ended the blockade of the checkpoint. Lorry traffic in both directions is operating normally now.

Source: State Border Guard Service; State Customs Service

Quote from the State Border Guard Service: "The Polish protest participants who had been blocking the movement of lorries have ended their blockade of the Dorohusk checkpoint.

Advertisement:

We received this information from representatives from the Polish Border Guard. The protesters ceased their actions at 22:30 Kyiv time.

Currently, customs clearance of lorries in both directions, towards Ukraine and Poland through the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, has resumed normal operations."

Details: The customs service, referring to information from Polish customs officials, reported that the strike on the Polish side had ended at 23:00 on 13 May and the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint had reopened.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Polish hauliers began their blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint at 16:00 on 12 May.
  • The protesters restricted the passage of lorries through the largest freight customs post on the Poland-Ukraine border to one vehicle per hour in each direction.
  • The protest was prompted by growing dissatisfaction with working conditions and income levels. Polish transporters are once again blaming their Ukrainian counterparts for their problems, accusing them of undercutting transport rates and pushing them out of the market.
  • Many hauliers left the e-queue to cross the border through Yahodyn, choosing other checkpoints on the Poland-Ukraine border. On the night of 12-13 May, the Yahodyn customs post processed only eight lorries.
  • Kyiv has been calling on Warsaw to take active steps and hold talks with the Polish hauliers who had blocked lorry traffic near the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint the previous day.
  • Petrol and gas tankers, along with other lorries, are being allowed through at the rate of one vehicle per hour at the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint. Some lorries have been queuing for over a day.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

borderPolandUkraine
Advertisement:
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
Russia is sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults – ISW
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
Zelenskyy reveals what he plans to discuss with Putin
All News
border
Poles still block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hauliers choose other routes
Poles block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on border with Ukraine
Polish hauliers threaten to block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint
RECENT NEWS
10:23
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
10:10
EU ambassadors approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia
09:37
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
09:31
Ukraine ready for any format of talks, but with one condition – Head of Zelenskyy's office
09:30
One killed and two injured in Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast
09:26
Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
09:09
Russia launches ballistic missile and 145 UAVs overnight: 80 drones downed, 42 go off radar
08:53
Three civilians injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
08:37
Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Türkiye where NATO ministers will meet
08:17
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts over 100 times – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: