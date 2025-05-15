All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister meets with foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 15 May 2025, 09:25
Ukraine's foreign minister meets with foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France
Photo: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry on Telegram

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has met with his counterparts from Germany, Poland and France.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the morning of 15 May, Sybiha met with the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland – Jean-Noël Barrot, Johann Wadephul and Radosław Sikorski.

During the meeting, the Ukrainian foreign minister reaffirmed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's commitment to advancing peace efforts and informed his partners about the latest developments on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front.

"We have coordinated our next steps and continued our cooperation with the United States, as well as efforts to ensure long-term peace and security in Ukraine and throughout Europe," he said.

Sybiha also stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow to force peace.

Background:

