Ukraine's foreign minister meets with foreign ministers of Germany, Poland and France

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has met with his counterparts from Germany, Poland and France.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the morning of 15 May, Sybiha met with the foreign ministers of France, Germany and Poland – Jean-Noël Barrot, Johann Wadephul and Radosław Sikorski.

Advertisement:

During the meeting, the Ukrainian foreign minister reaffirmed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy's commitment to advancing peace efforts and informed his partners about the latest developments on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front.

"We have coordinated our next steps and continued our cooperation with the United States, as well as efforts to ensure long-term peace and security in Ukraine and throughout Europe," he said.

Sybiha also stressed the need to increase pressure on Moscow to force peace.

Advertisement:

Background:

Sybiha is currently in Türkiye, where an informal meeting of NATO ministers is taking place in Antalya. He has already met there with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, as well as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Senator Lindsey Graham.

In addition, the Ukrainian minister coordinated efforts on the "peace process" with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!