Explosions heard in Sevastopol: Russian occupation authorities report drones downed over Black Sea

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 May 2025, 07:59
Explosions heard in Sevastopol: Russian occupation authorities report drones downed over Black Sea
Column of smoke. Photo: Krymskyi Veter

Explosions were heard in Sevastopol on the night of 15-16 May, with the Russian occupation authorities claiming the destruction of six UAVs over the Black Sea.

Source: Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol

Details: Krymskyi Veter reported that two powerful explosions had been heard in Sevastopol overnight.

Razvozhayev claimed in the morning that the "military were operating".

Quote from Razvozhayev: "Early reports indicate that six UAVs have been destroyed in the air over the sea at a great distance from the coast."

Updated: Later, Krymskyi Veter reported explosions near Yalta. After that, the Telegram channel also reported that the attack caused a fire at depots belonging to Russia’s 126th Coastal Defence Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet in the village of Perevalne, with sounds of explosions also heard.

This information has not been officially confirmed. Meanwhile, the Russian-installed Transport Ministry in Crimea stated that traffic has been restricted from the village of Lozove in the Simferopol district towards the city of Alushta. This road passes through Perevalne.

CrimeaoccupationBlack Seadrones
