Kremlin says Trump-Putin meeting is "important" for settling "crisis around Ukraine"
Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has said that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump is "necessary" to discuss the international situation and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.
Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti; TASS; Telegram channel Vy slushali maiak (You Listened to the Lighthouse), publishing video comments by Peskov
Details: At the same time, Peskov noted that such a meeting should be carefully prepared and effective.
Quote: "The meeting at the highest level should be carefully prepared and effective because it is always preceded by expert negotiations, consultations and long, intense preparations.
Details: The Kremlin spokesman added that the meeting is needed to address bilateral relations between Russia and the United States and to hold a "serious conversation" about Ukraine.
Quote: "This is how we view the situation. Such a meeting is certainly necessary – both for Russian-American bilateral relations and for a serious conversation at the highest level on international and regional issues, including the crisis around Ukraine."
Details: Peskov also stressed that the Kremlin believes discussions on strategic stability in Europe should begin as soon as possible. However, he noted that restoring partnership with NATO is challenging: "It is difficult to talk about restoring partnership with NATO at a time when the Alliance is effectively at war with Russia," he said.
Background:
- On Friday, a meeting of representatives from Türkiye, the United States and Ukraine began in Istanbul. A meeting with the representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation also began.
- On Thursday 15 May, US President Donald Trump stated that a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot happen without his meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not believe that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will lead to any breakthrough.
- US President Donald Trump said on 16 May that he would meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin as soon as it was possible to organise a meeting
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!