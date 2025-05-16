All Sections
Kremlin says Trump-Putin meeting is "important" for settling "crisis around Ukraine"

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 16 May 2025, 13:57
Kremlin says Trump-Putin meeting is important for settling crisis around Ukraine
Dmitry Peskov. Stock photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has said that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump is "necessary" to discuss the international situation and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti; TASS; Telegram channel Vy slushali maiak (You Listened to the Lighthouse), publishing video comments by Peskov

Details: At the same time, Peskov noted that such a meeting should be carefully prepared and effective.

Quote: "The meeting at the highest level should be carefully prepared and effective because it is always preceded by expert negotiations, consultations and long, intense preparations.

Details: The Kremlin spokesman added that the meeting is needed to address bilateral relations between Russia and the United States and to hold a "serious conversation" about Ukraine.

Quote: "This is how we view the situation. Such a meeting is certainly necessary – both for Russian-American bilateral relations and for a serious conversation at the highest level on international and regional issues, including the crisis around Ukraine." 

Details: Peskov also stressed that the Kremlin believes discussions on strategic stability in Europe should begin as soon as possible. However, he noted that restoring partnership with NATO is challenging: "It is difficult to talk about restoring partnership with NATO at a time when the Alliance is effectively at war with Russia," he said.

Background:

  • On Friday, a meeting of representatives from Türkiye, the United States and Ukraine began in Istanbul. A meeting with the representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation also began.
  • On Thursday 15 May, US President Donald Trump stated that a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot happen without his meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not believe that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will lead to any breakthrough.
  • US President Donald Trump said on 16 May that he would meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin as soon as it was possible to organise a meeting

