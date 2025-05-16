Kremlin says Trump-Putin meeting is "important" for settling "crisis around Ukraine"

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, has said that a meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump is "necessary" to discuss the international situation and Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies RIA Novosti; TASS; Telegram channel Vy slushali maiak (You Listened to the Lighthouse), publishing video comments by Peskov

Details: At the same time, Peskov noted that such a meeting should be carefully prepared and effective.

Quote: "The meeting at the highest level should be carefully prepared and effective because it is always preceded by expert negotiations, consultations and long, intense preparations.

Details: The Kremlin spokesman added that the meeting is needed to address bilateral relations between Russia and the United States and to hold a "serious conversation" about Ukraine.

Quote: "This is how we view the situation. Such a meeting is certainly necessary – both for Russian-American bilateral relations and for a serious conversation at the highest level on international and regional issues, including the crisis around Ukraine."

Details: Peskov also stressed that the Kremlin believes discussions on strategic stability in Europe should begin as soon as possible. However, he noted that restoring partnership with NATO is challenging: "It is difficult to talk about restoring partnership with NATO at a time when the Alliance is effectively at war with Russia," he said.

On Friday, a meeting of representatives from Türkiye, the United States and Ukraine began in Istanbul. A meeting with the representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation also began.

On Thursday 15 May, US President Donald Trump stated that a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot happen without his meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not believe that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will lead to any breakthrough.

US President Donald Trump said on 16 May that he would meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin as soon as it was possible to organise a meeting

