All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says he "may" call Putin

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoFriday, 16 May 2025, 14:50
Trump says he may call Putin
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump said on Friday 16 May that he "may" call Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, CNN

Details: Trump, speaking to journalists on board Air Force One, said that a phone call was possible in the context of a potential meeting with the Russian leader.

Advertisement:

"We have to meet. He and I will meet," the American leader said.

"I think we’ll solve it, or maybe not, but at least we’ll know. And if we don’t solve it, it will be very interesting," Trump said.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpUSAPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
Former US ambassador to Ukraine admits she decided to quit because of Trump
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
All News
Trump
Kremlin says Trump-Putin meeting is "important" for settling "crisis around Ukraine"
World will be a lot safer in two or three weeks – Trump
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
RECENT NEWS
19:31
Ukraine expects meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin to take place as soon as possible – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry
19:29
Ukraine confirms that Russia made unacceptable demands in Istanbul
19:21
Presidents Zelenskyy and Sandu affirm joint EU path for Ukraine and Moldova
18:43
Apart from 17th package of sanctions against Russia, EU to approve three more on 20 May
18:27
Italian PM urges ceasefire and peace in Istanbul talks
18:15
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte
18:06
18th EU sanctions package may include third-country banks involved in supporting Russian army
17:56
Turkish foreign minister: Ukraine and Russia have agreed "in principle" to meet again
17:42
Russians in Istanbul threatened to fight forever and seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts – The Economist
16:55
Putin's spokesman says Ukraine and Russia will spell out their vision of ceasefire in detail
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: