Trump says he "may" call Putin

US President Donald Trump said on Friday 16 May that he "may" call Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, CNN

Details: Trump, speaking to journalists on board Air Force One, said that a phone call was possible in the context of a potential meeting with the Russian leader.

Advertisement:

"We have to meet. He and I will meet," the American leader said.

"I think we’ll solve it, or maybe not, but at least we’ll know. And if we don’t solve it, it will be very interesting," Trump said.

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier on Friday, the US president said he planned to meet with Putin "as soon as we can organise it".

Trump also said that the world would be even safer "in 2-3 weeks".

On Thursday, Trump said that a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine cannot take place without his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!