China is country that could put Putin in his place, says Polish foreign minister

Poland's Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that China is the country that could put Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in his place.

Source: Sikorski in an interview with German newspaper Tagesspiegel; European Pravda

Details: Sikorski believes that China is the country that could end the Russo-Ukrainian war and "put Putin in his place".

"Russia is now an economic vassal of China," he said.

Therefore, Sikorski noted that if China threatened to impose a trade embargo, Russia would be forced to obey.

"However, it doesn't look like it will do so," he added.

Background:

US President Donald Trump's administration has taken a course of mediation between Russia and Ukraine to end the full-scale war unleashed by Moscow.

On 15 May, the day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was awaiting Putin in Türkiye, Trump claimed that a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine could not happen without a meeting between himself and Putin.

The next day, Trump said he plans to meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up" and that he "may" call the Kremlin leader to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

