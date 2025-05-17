All Sections
Kremlin says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting possible if agreements reached

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 17 May 2025, 11:57
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin stated that a meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible, but only if delegations reach certain agreements.

Source: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: Peskov also stated that Russia will prepare and provide Ukraine with a list of conditions for a ceasefire.

Peskov noted that the agreements reached in Istanbul on 16 May must be fulfilled, including the exchange of prisoners 1,000 for 1,000, and that it is important for Russia to know who from Kyiv will sign any documents if agreements are reached between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Details: The Kremlin also stated that any change in the composition of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine is not under consideration.

Background: 

