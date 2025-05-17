Kremlin says Zelenskyy-Putin meeting possible if agreements reached

The Kremlin stated that a meeting between Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is possible, but only if delegations reach certain agreements.

Source: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, cited by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS

Details: Peskov also stated that Russia will prepare and provide Ukraine with a list of conditions for a ceasefire.

Peskov noted that the agreements reached in Istanbul on 16 May must be fulfilled, including the exchange of prisoners 1,000 for 1,000, and that it is important for Russia to know who from Kyiv will sign any documents if agreements are reached between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Details: The Kremlin also stated that any change in the composition of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine is not under consideration.

Background:

On 16 May, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations were held in Istanbul. Media reports indicated that Moscow had demanded the absence of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and had presented a number of unacceptable conditions to Kyiv.

Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov noted that the discussions had covered a ceasefire, humanitarian issues and the possibility of a leader-level meeting.

