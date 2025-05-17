Russia launches 62-drone attack on Ukraine after Istanbul talks

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 62 strike drones on the night of 16-17 May. A total of 36 drones have been shot down and another six have disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Air Force confirmed that drones were shot down in the east, north, south, west and centre of the country.

As a result of the Russian attack, Sumy, Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts were affected.

Background:

On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

Following the meeting, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the discussions had covered the ceasefire, humanitarian issues and a potential leader-level meeting.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi stated that during the negotiations in Istanbul on Friday, the Russian side made statements that were unacceptable to Ukraine. He declined, however, to specify what exactly they were.

