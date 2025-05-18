Trump seeks urgent meeting with Putin, Rubio says

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated that President Donald Trump is eager to meet with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as soon as possible to address Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Rubio in an interview with CBS News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rubio expressed his belief that a personal meeting between Trump and Putin is the only way to progress negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

He noted that Trump has publicly proposed such a meeting.

"The mechanics of setting that kind of meeting up would require a little bit of work, so I can't say that's being planned as we speak in terms of picking a site and a date. But the president wants to do it. He wants to do it as soon as feasible," Rubio said.

Background:

US President Donald Trump said on Friday 16 May that he "may" call Russian leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump also believes that Putin is tired of the war and insists that a peace agreement requires his direct involvement.

