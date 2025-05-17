Trump does not see Putin as obstacle to peace and criticises Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump has stated in a new interview that Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been seeking a deal and named not him but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's lack of "cards" as the main obstacle to peace.

Source: Trump in an interview with the Special Report programme on Fox News

Details: In response to a direct question from the host about whether he considers Putin the main obstacle to achieving peace, Trump avoided blaming him, instead shifting the focus onto Zelenskyy.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Look, I had a real rough session with Zelenskyy because I didn't like what he said, and he was not making it easy. And I always said he doesn't have the cards, and he doesn't have the cards."

Details: Although the host reminded Trump of his post on Truth Social with an appeal to Putin – "Vladimir, STOP" – he did not go on to blame Putin for continuing the war. On the contrary, Trump stressed that in his view, Putin wants talks and is tired of the war.

Quote: "He is not looking good. And he wants to look good. Don't forget, this was supposed to end in one week. And if he didn't get stuck in the mud with his army tanks all over the place, he would've been in Kyiv in about five hours."

Details: Trump also once again pointed out that only he personally can end the war.

"And I always felt there can't be a meeting without me, because I don't think a deal is going to get through. There is a lot of hatred on both sides. I have a very good relationship with Putin, I think we'll make a deal," he emphasised.

Trump also noted that if the diplomatic efforts fail, he is ready to resort to economic pressure on Russia. In particular, he can impose sanctions on oil and those who buy it, as proposed by a group of senators led by Lindsey Graham. However, he said this as a last resort.

Background:

On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.

The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side and put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.

Russian representatives voiced several demands to the Ukrainian delegation during a closed meeting in Istanbul on 16 May, setting out the conditions under which Moscow is ready to cease fire. Among them are Ukraine's renunciation of territories and claims for reparations.

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, said during the talks that Russia was ready for an endless war against Ukraine and threatened to seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts. "We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?" he asked the Ukrainian side.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!