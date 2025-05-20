Trump: I need more time to assess Kyiv's efforts to achieve ceasefire

US President Donald Trump believes that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, but he needs time to assess Kyiv's efforts to achieve this goal.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine citing Trump during an event honouring law enforcement agencies in the Oval Office of the White House

Details: When asked by a journalist whether Ukraine is doing enough to achieve peace, Trump said he needed time to draw conclusions

Quote from Trump: "I'd rather tell you in about two weeks from now, because I can't say yes or no.

Look, he's a strong person, Zelenskyy is a strong guy, and he's not the easiest person to deal with.

But I think that he wants to stop, and it's a very bad thing that's happening over there.

I think he wants to stop. But I could answer that question better in two weeks or four weeks from now. I hope the answer is that he wants to get it solved."

Previously: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine is considering hosting an international meeting attended by delegations from Russia, the US, the EU and the UK.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made several statements following the conversation between Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin, mentioning in particular a "memorandum" with Ukraine regarding a ceasefire, adding that there are "no and cannot be" any deadlines for its preparation.

Background:

On 19 May, Trump had a call with Putin, after which he announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start ceasefire talks.

Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact had been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

Earlier, the media learned that before the call with the Kremlin leader, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for "several minutes".

Trump stated that he was ready to "back away" from the talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine if no progress was made.

