Trump says he has "red line" in Ukraine-Russia talks, after which he could withdraw from process

US President Donald Trump has said that he has a certain red line that, if crossed, would force him to withdraw from peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but this line exists only in his head, and he does not want to make it public.

Quote: "Yeah, in my head, but not something I'm going to announce."

Details: He reiterated that the US "should not have been involved in" this war and they "would have been better off" if they hadn't.

"So I would say I do have a certain line, but I don't want to say what that line is because I think it makes the negotiations even more difficult than it is," Trump said.

Trump also said he was ready to step back from the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia if he saw that there was no progress.

Meanwhile, he refused to impose new sanctions against Russia because, in his opinion, there was a chance for progress in resolving the war Putin unleashed against Ukraine.

After talking with Putin, Trump said that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire.

Nonetheless, sources told the Financial Times that European leaders, with whom Trump spoke after talking with Putin, were stunned by Trump's description of the results of his call.

