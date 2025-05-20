All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump says he has "red line" in Ukraine-Russia talks, after which he could withdraw from process

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 20 May 2025, 10:49
Trump says he has red line in Ukraine-Russia talks, after which he could withdraw from process
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Facebook

US President Donald Trump has said that he has a certain red line that, if crossed, would force him to withdraw from peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, but this line exists only in his head, and he does not want to make it public.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by Trump during a conversation with journalists in the Oval Office

Quote: "Yeah, in my head, but not something I'm going to announce."

Advertisement:

Details: He reiterated that the US "should not have been involved in" this war and they "would have been better off" if they hadn't.

"So I would say I do have a certain line, but I don't want to say what that line is because I think it makes the negotiations even more difficult than it is," Trump said.

Trump also said he was ready to step back from the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia if he saw that there was no progress.

Meanwhile, he refused to impose new sanctions against Russia because, in his opinion, there was a chance for progress in resolving the war Putin unleashed against Ukraine.

Background:

  • After talking with Putin, Trump said that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire.
  • Nonetheless, sources told the Financial Times that European leaders, with whom Trump spoke after talking with Putin, were stunned by Trump's description of the results of his call.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian warnegotiations
Advertisement:
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
Trump states he is ready to "back away" from Ukraine-Russia talks if "progress isn't made"
Zelenskyy: We discussed 1,000-for-1,000 POW exchange with Russia
European leaders reveal what Trump told them about his call with Putin
All News
Trump
Lithuanian defence minister on Trump-Putin call: "like a broken record"
Trump: I need more time to assess Kyiv's efforts to achieve ceasefire
US will not tighten sanctions on Russia – Trump
RECENT NEWS
14:05
EXPLAINERWhy the first round of Poland's presidential election was a wake-up call for Ukraine's friends
14:01
Zelenskyy briefs Finnish president on his call with Trump
13:27
Russia faces problems with IT systems after foreign companies leave
13:12
​​Russia attacks aid distribution site in Sumy Oblast with drone, injuring 2 people
12:58
EU approves 17th package of sanctions against Russia
12:40
Ukraine and EU still figuring out how to preserve balanced trade, Ukraine's trade rep says
12:27
German defence minister after Trump-Putin call: Russia not ready for concessions
12:17
Zelenskyy proposes free trade agreement with US, details unveiled
12:07
Ukraine completes screening of three clusters for EU accession negotiations
12:05
Norwegian Crown Prince Haakon visits Ukraine – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: