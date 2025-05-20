US will not tighten sanctions on Russia – Trump
Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 01:50
US President Donald Trump has stated that he will not tighten sanctions against Russia because "there's a chance of progress", though he does not rule out the possibility of imposing sanctions in the future.
Source: CNN citing Trump
Details: Trump said that as of now he will not impose additional sanctions on Russia after having a two-hour-long call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Trump pointed out that he believes "there's a chance of getting something done".
Quote from Trump: "If you do that, you could also make it much worse."
"But there could be a time where that's going to happen."
Background:
- On 19 May, US President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire following his call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
- Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact has been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.
- Earlier, the media learned that before the call with the Kremlin leader, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for "several minutes".
- Trump declared that he is prepared to "back away" from peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine if there is no progress.
