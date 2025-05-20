All Sections
US will not tighten sanctions on Russia – Trump

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 20 May 2025, 01:50
The US and Russian flags with the word "sanctions". Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will not tighten sanctions against Russia because "there's a chance of progress", though he does not rule out the possibility of imposing sanctions in the future.

Source: CNN citing Trump

Details: Trump said that as of now he will not impose additional sanctions on Russia after having a two-hour-long call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. 

Trump pointed out that he believes "there's a chance of getting something done". 

Quote from Trump: "If you do that, you could also make it much worse." 

"But there could be a time where that's going to happen."

Background: 

  • On 19 May, US President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire following his call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.
  • Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact has been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.
  • Earlier, the media learned that before the call with the Kremlin leader, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for "several minutes".
  • Trump declared that he is prepared to "back away" from peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine if there is no progress. 

