US will not tighten sanctions on Russia – Trump

US President Donald Trump has stated that he will not tighten sanctions against Russia because "there's a chance of progress", though he does not rule out the possibility of imposing sanctions in the future.

Source: CNN citing Trump

Details: Trump said that as of now he will not impose additional sanctions on Russia after having a two-hour-long call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump pointed out that he believes "there's a chance of getting something done".

Quote from Trump: "If you do that, you could also make it much worse."

"But there could be a time where that's going to happen."

Background:

On 19 May, US President Donald Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia would immediately start talks on a ceasefire following his call with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Putin claimed that Russia is ready to work on a memorandum with Ukraine which would include a possible ceasefire for a certain period of time. The Russian ruler also said that contact has been "resumed" between the negotiating groups that met in Istanbul.

Earlier, the media learned that before the call with the Kremlin leader, Trump spoke with Zelenskyy for "several minutes".

Trump declared that he is prepared to "back away" from peace talks to end Russia's war against Ukraine if there is no progress.

