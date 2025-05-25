All Sections
Polish presidential candidate refuses to support initiative to block Ukraine's accession to NATO

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 25 May 2025, 12:33
Polish presidential candidate refuses to support initiative to block Ukraine's accession to NATO
Rafał Trzaskowski. Photo: Sławomir Mentzen on YouTube

Rafał Trzaskowski, the ruling party’s presidential candidate and Mayor of Warsaw, has refused to sign a declaration containing a pledge to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.

Source: Polish Radio Zet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The declaration was initiated by far-right and anti-Ukrainian politician Sławomir Mentzen.

Both Rafał Trzaskowski and Karol Nawrocki, who is supported by the opposition Law and Justice party (PiS), accepted Mentzen’s invitation to a conversation, during which he asked about their stance on the eight key points of his political programme.

Trzaskowski and Nawrocki will face off in the second round of the presidential election on 1 June.

One of the points in Mentzen’s declaration includes a pledge that if the candidate becomes president, he will not sign the law ratifying Ukraine’s accession to NATO. Commenting on this fifth point of the declaration, Trzaskowski stated that he could not agree with Mentzen.

Quote from Trzaskowski: "If there are no security guarantees, Putin will rearm and move further. Poland must strive for Ukraine to be accepted into NATO."

Details: Mentzen immediately responded to Trzaskowski’s statement.

Quote from Mentzen: "If Putin can attack Poland despite it being a NATO member, then he can also attack Ukraine in NATO."

Details: Trzaskowski replied that he strongly disagreed.

Quote from Trzaskowski: "I know Putin very well and follow him closely. He understands only the language of force."

Details: Mentzen then claimed that "everyone knows Ukraine has unresolved borders".

Quote from Mentzen: "Moreover, even under Biden’s presidency, the US did not agree to Ukraine’s accession to NATO. Why should Poland push for something impossible?"

Quote from Trzaskowski: "I did not say it would be an easy process. Poland must strive for Ukraine to be accepted into NATO. Only then will we be safe."

Details: He noted that Ukraine could potentially join NATO in 10 to 15 years.

Meanwhile, Trzaskowski expressed opposition to sending Polish troops to Ukraine.

Background:

  • On 22 May, Karol Nawrocki, the opposition-backed presidential candidate in Poland, officially accepted the demands of Sławomir Mentzen, leader of the anti-Ukrainian Confederation party, including the pledge to block Ukraine’s NATO accession, in exchange for support in the second round.
  • During the televised Polish presidential debate on the evening of 23 May, Ukraine and Poland’s attitude towards it became one of the most contentious issues discussed.

