Sweden allocates over US$500m to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities

Ulyana Krychkovska, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 26 May 2025, 20:58
Sweden allocates over US$500m to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities
Photo: Getty Images

Sweden has allocated 4.8 billion Swedish Kronor (about US$504 million) to Ukraine to strengthen its defence capabilities.

Source: European Pravda; Ministry of Defence of Sweden

Details: The government decided on 22 May to instruct the Swedish Armed Forces to make financial contributions to multilateral funds and initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities. 

The total amount of donations is about SEK 4.8 billion. This support is part of the 19th aid package presented this year.

The international community has established several multilateral funds and initiatives to procure materials and equipment to strengthen Ukraine's defence capabilities. Stockholm contributes to several of them.

Pål Jonson, the Swedish Minister of Defence, stressed that these funds would make the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian defence industry "stronger in their defence against Russia".

In particular, this includes contributions to several capability coalitions within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format:

  • Demining Capability Coalition: SEK 100 million (about US$10.5 million). The money will be used to purchase demining equipment.
  • Drone Coalition: SEK 300 million (about US$31.5 million). Sweden will help finance the purchase of various types of drones.
  • Maritime Capability Coalition: SEK 50 million (about US$5.2 million). The Swedish contribution will help fund training for Ukrainian Navy personnel as part of Operation Intercharge.
  • IT Coalition: SEK 30 million (about US$3.1 million). The funds will be used to purchase equipment for the creation of the Ukrainian Delta management system.

The Swedish government also agreed to contribute further to the Danish model of arms procurement. Now, Stockholm has decided to allocate an additional SEK 1 billion (about US$105 million).

In addition, the government has decided to allocate SEK 418 million (about US$43.9 million) to purchase armoured vehicle equipment.

The government has also decided to support two multilateral ammunition procurement initiatives, including the Czech one. An additional SEK 550 million (about US$57.7 million) will be allocated for this purpose.

In addition, the government is allocating more than SEK 1 billion to purchase air defence systems and long-range drones.

Background: On 8 March, Sweden announced the allocation of about €2 million to develop opportunities for women in Ukraine and later about US$137 million for recovery and development.

SwedenUkrainemoneyRusso-Ukrainian war
