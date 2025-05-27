All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia says it is still working on "ceasefire memorandum"

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 27 May 2025, 12:13
Russia says it is still working on ceasefire memorandum
Maria Zakharova. Photo: Telegram

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that Russia is continuing to work on a draft memorandum concerning a ceasefire. Her remarks came against the backdrop of Russia's recent large-scale combined attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax, citing Zakharova's briefing on Tuesday 27 May

Quote: "Russia continues to develop a draft memorandum on a future peace agreement, which outlines several points such as principles for a settlement, potential timelines for concluding a peace deal, and a possible temporary ceasefire – if, I stress, appropriate agreements are reached."

Advertisement:

Details: Zakharova added that once the memorandum is ready, it will be sent to Kyiv.

Quote: "We expect that the Ukrainian side is doing the same work and will send us its proposals at the same time it receives the Russian document."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiapeace
Advertisement:
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
Zelenskyy may be invited to different forum instead of NATO summit, NYT says
Turkish foreign minister to visit Kyiv after meeting Putin, Reuters reports
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
Trump may impose sanctions on Russia this week – WSJ
Zelenskyy: Intelligence reports Russia is planning new offensive
All News
Russia
No "collapse of cooperation" between US and EU on sanctions, says Zelenskyy's envoy
EU proposes to lower price cap for Russian oil to US$45 – FT
Russia loses 990 soldiers and 17 artillery systems over past day
RECENT NEWS
16:16
NATO PA meeting in US reportedly "distanced" from Russia's war against Ukraine
16:05
Four people, including 6-year-old child, injured in Russian strikes on Kramatorsk – photos
16:01
EXPLAINEROrbán seeks "war" between Hungary and Ukraine: why, and what are the dangers?
15:09
Russia has killed 58 emergency medical workers since start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine
14:44
Russian foreign minister wants Istanbul to host another round of peace talks, and Türkiye is ready
14:24
German chancellor says war in Ukraine still far from over
14:13
EXPLAINERWhy Macron's actions could bring the far-right to power in France
14:08
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bomb: two adults and child injured
13:32
UK to allocate US$3bn in profits from frozen Russian assets to strengthen Ukraine's defence
13:24
Restrictions on striking deep into Russia lifted for Ukraine several months ago – German chancellor
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: