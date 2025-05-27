Russia says it is still working on "ceasefire memorandum"

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has stated that Russia is continuing to work on a draft memorandum concerning a ceasefire. Her remarks came against the backdrop of Russia's recent large-scale combined attacks on Ukraine.

Source: Russian news agency Interfax, citing Zakharova's briefing on Tuesday 27 May

Quote: "Russia continues to develop a draft memorandum on a future peace agreement, which outlines several points such as principles for a settlement, potential timelines for concluding a peace deal, and a possible temporary ceasefire – if, I stress, appropriate agreements are reached."

Details: Zakharova added that once the memorandum is ready, it will be sent to Kyiv.

Quote: "We expect that the Ukrainian side is doing the same work and will send us its proposals at the same time it receives the Russian document."

Background:

On the night of 23-24 May, Russian forces launched 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 attack drones at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence shot down six ballistic missiles and 128 drones; 117 more drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

On the night of 24-25 May, Russia launched a combined strike using nine Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 55 Kh-101 cruise missiles, one Kh-22 cruise missile, four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 298 attack UAVs. The attack killed 12 people and injured 60.

On the night of 25-26 May, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones, using a total of 364 aerial weapons. Ukrainian air defence shot down nine cruise missiles and destroyed or jammed 288 Russian UAVs.

