UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos

Explosion at the Kronstadt plant after a drone strike. Screenshot: Astra Telegram channel

UAVs have attacked a drone plant in the town of Dubna in Russia's Moscow Oblast.

Source: Russian Astra and Baza Telegram channels, citing local residents; Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin; Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: Videos have been published on social media showing drones in the sky over Dubna as well as an explosion and fire after a strike.

Local residents in the video can be heard saying "it hit Kronshtadt [company] again".

Атака на завод "Кронштадт" у Московській області. Цей завод створює дрони та авіатехніку. Відео з Telegram-каналу Astra pic.twitter.com/i6jNPwbv5B — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) May 28, 2025

The company's website states that it develops "unmanned aerial vehicles and aircraft equipment".

Безпілотники атакували завод "Кронштадт", який створює безпілотні літальні апарати та авіаційну техніку. Він розташований у місті Дубна, що неподалік від Москви. Відео з Telegram-каналу Astra pic.twitter.com/XXDC2G5O9b — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) May 28, 2025

Sobyanin has posted 17 messages about the drone attack since the beginning of the day. According to him, air defence downed at least 31 drones heading towards Moscow.

Дрон над Москвою. Відео з Telegram-каналу Baza pic.twitter.com/RRy0EP8hlK — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) May 28, 2025

He also wrote about a drone attack being repelled over Zelenograd.

According to Sobyanin, "no serious damage or casualties" were recorded in either Moscow or Zelenograd and "emergency services are working at the scene of the debris fall"

A fire broke out in Zelenograd after the attack Photo: Baza Telegram channel

Dubna is known as a city of science. It is located in the north of Moscow Oblast, 121 km from the capital.

Update: Later, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that between 21:00 on 27 May and 07:00 on 28 May, Russian air defence units had destroyed and intercepted 296 Ukrainian UAVs over Moscow, Bryansk, Belgorod, Vladimir, Voronezh, Ivanovo, Kaluga, Kursk, Oryol, Ryazan, Smolensk, Tver and Tula oblasts.

The Russian Defence Ministry, as usual, did not report on the total number of drones that supposedly attacked Russian territory or on the aftermath of the strikes.

Background:

Earlier, Sobyanin reported a drone attack on the Russian capital. Moscow and other Russian airports suspended operations.

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that their air defence had intercepted and destroyed 112 "Ukrainian drones" between 21:00 and 00:00 (Moscow time) on 27 May.

