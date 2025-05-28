All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 28 May 2025, 12:56
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions for peace

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has a number of conditions for ending the Russo-Ukrainian war, particularly a written commitment from Western leaders to stop NATO's eastward expansion and lift some sanctions against Russia. 

Source: Reuters with reference to three unnamed Russian officials familiar with the talks 

Quote: "Putin is ready to make peace but not at any price."

Advertisement:

Details: The three Russian sources specified that the Kremlin leader wants a written commitment from major Western powers not to expand NATO eastward – that is, the official exclusion of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova and other former Soviet republics from membership.

Russia also wants Ukraine to be neutral, some Western sanctions against Russia to be lifted, the issue of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the West to be resolved and "protection for Russian speakers in Ukraine".

One of Reuters' sources stressed that if Putin realises that he cannot achieve a peace agreement on his terms, he will try to show Ukrainians and Europeans through military victories that "peace tomorrow will be even more painful".

The Kremlin did not respond to the agency's query for comment on these reports.

Putin and Russian officials have repeatedly stated that any peace agreement must be aimed at eliminating the "root causes" of the war. Here, the Russians are referring to NATO expansion and Western support for Ukraine.

Kyiv has repeatedly stated that Russia cannot be given a veto over Ukraine’s aspirations to join the Alliance. Ukraine also says it needs firm security guarantees from the West that would deter any future Russian attack.

NATO has also stated in the past that it will not change its open-door policy simply because Moscow demands it.

Background:

  • In March, Putin stated that Russia had agreed with the proposal to cease hostilities in Ukraine, but there were a number of issues that needed to be resolved.
  • At a press conference on 14 December 2024, Putin noted that the war against Ukraine would end when he had achieved all his goals.
  • In June 2024, Putin laid out his initial conditions for an immediate end to the war. The Kremlin leader demands that Ukraine abandon its NATO ambitions and withdraw all its troops from the four Ukrainian regions that Russia claims and partially controls.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinRussiapeaceNATO
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy: US will not support Ukraine leaving controlled areas
German pro-Russian politician demands referendum on Taurus supply to Ukraine
UAVs attack drone plant near Moscow – photo, videos
Zelenskyy promises Russia mirrored responses to its attacks – video
All News
Putin
Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump and Putin in any format
Zelenskyy confident that Putin irritates US more than he does
Trump loses patience with Putin but has not decided on next steps – Politico
RECENT NEWS
14:43
Russia considers higher taxes after oil and gas revenues fall
14:19
"Justice is slow, but it will come": A conversation with The Reckoning Project CEO Janine di Giovanni
14:04
EXPLAINERHow and why Orbán's circle fabricated a fake about the party of Hungarians of Ukraine
13:13
Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Zelenskyy talks but sets conditions
13:12
Survey says 59% of EU citizens support purchasing and supplying weapons for Ukraine
12:56
No NATO expansion and lifting of sanctions – Reuters reports on Putin's conditions "for peace"
12:31
Zelenskyy arrives in Berlin to meet Chancellor Merz – video
12:18
Zelenskyy outlines when sanctions will hit Russian economy hardest
11:57
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs US$30bn to produce weapons and deter Russia – Bloomberg
11:55
Zelenskyy shares details of conversation with Trump at Vatican
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: