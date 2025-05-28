The vast majority of EU citizens support the purchase and supply of military equipment for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Eurobarometer survey

Details: In general, most EU citizens are satisfied with the EU’s response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Specifically, 80% of European respondents agree with welcoming people fleeing the war into the EU and over three quarters (76%) support providing financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

A total of 72% support economic sanctions against the Russian government, companies and individuals, while six in ten (60%) approve of granting Ukraine EU candidate status. Meanwhile, 59% agree that the EU should finance the procurement and delivery of military equipment to Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine remains the most important issue at the EU level (27%) out of 15 options, followed by the international situation (24%) and security and defence (20%).

Additionally, 77% of European respondents agree that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a threat to the EU's security.

Background:

According to one of the latest US polls, nearly 60% of Americans believe that President Donald Trump is not tough enough on Putin.

A vast majority of Americans – both Democratic voters and Republican supporters – believe that the Trump administration should continue providing military support to Ukraine.

