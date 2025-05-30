NYT: Ukraine's memorandum to Russia proposes land, sea and air ceasefire

Journalists from The New York Times (NYT) have discovered that a memorandum that Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov handed over to Russia contains provisions for a ceasefire not only on land, but also at sea and in the air.

Source: The New York Times, citing an unnamed senior Ukrainian official

Details: The source reports that the Ukrainian document contains provisions on a ceasefire on land, at sea and in the air, and also provides for monitoring by international partners.

Advertisement:

The NYT notes that other Ukrainian officials interviewed by journalists believe that Russia may set a trap by proposing conditions in its memorandum that are unacceptable to Kyiv.

This particularly refers to a possible demand to withdraw Ukraine’s troops from territories claimed by Russia.

Ukrainian officials fear that Moscow will try to take advantage of this situation to accuse Kyiv of disrupting the negotiations if it refuses to accept conditions that are known to be unacceptable.

Background:

Umierov, who headed Ukraine's delegation at the talks with Russia in Istanbul, gave Russia a document that reflects the Ukrainian position and is awaiting their own "memorandum" in response.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on what conditions for a ceasefire Russia would set out in its draft "memorandum", saying that this should be discussed privately.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Russia's unwillingness to officially hand over its "memorandum" for negotiations indicates that it contains unrealistic demands and is an attempt to stall the peace process.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stressed that Kyiv is ready for the next round of talks with Russia, but is still waiting for Moscow to deliver the promised text of the "memorandum" on a ceasefire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!