Russians hit Odesa Oblast overnight, causing fires and destruction – video, photos
Wednesday, 11 June 2025, 07:03
A number of dachas (summer houses), vehicles and watercraft were damaged as a result of Russian strikes on Odesa Oblast on the night of 10-11 June.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Quote: "Russia attacked Odesa Oblast overnight. Dachas, outbuildings, cars and civilian watercraft have been damaged or destroyed."
Advertisement:
Details: Fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack but have since been extinguished.
No casualties were reported.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!