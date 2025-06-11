All Sections
Russians hit Odesa Oblast overnight, causing fires and destruction – video, photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 June 2025, 07:03
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A number of dachas (summer houses), vehicles and watercraft were damaged as a result of Russian strikes on Odesa Oblast on the night of 10-11 June.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Russia attacked Odesa Oblast overnight. Dachas, outbuildings, cars and civilian watercraft have been damaged or destroyed."

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Fires broke out as a result of the Russian attack but have since been extinguished.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

No casualties were reported.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

