Russians attack Ukraine with missile and 85 drones: 49 targets down

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 10-11 June. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 49 aerial assets, but there were 14 strikes.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As of 08:00 [on 11 June], air defences have intercepted 49 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the east, south, north and centre of the country. Forty were shot down with air defence assets and nine disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians targeted Kharkiv, Donetsk and Odesa oblasts last night.

Strikes were recorded in 14 locations, while debris from destroyed targets fell in two places.

"The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces," the Air Force reported.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!