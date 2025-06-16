All Sections
Ukrainian border guards do not rule out provocations by Russia during exercises in Belarus

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 16 June 2025, 12:11
Ukrainian border guards do not rule out provocations by Russia during exercises in Belarus
Ukrainian border guards. Stock photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Ukrainian border guards do not rule out that during the Russian-Belarusian exercises, the Russians may resort to provocative or demonstrative actions towards the Ukrainian border, but at present, there are no Russian strike forces in Belarus that pose a threat to Ukraine.

Source: Colonel Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Speaking of the announced joint exercises between Belarus and Russia, we are actively monitoring the situation to understand how many forces Russia may or plans to deploy and where the exercises will take place. There are early reports that they may be conducted deeper into Belarusian territory if we are talking about the direction of the border with Ukraine. It is difficult for me to say what this is connected with. Perhaps Belarus has some concerns. As of now, there is no active phase of these exercises."

Details: Demchenko emphasised that there are currently no Russian strike groups in Belarus that are being formed to pose a threat to Ukraine. Border guards continue to closely monitor the situation in order to be prepared for any scenario.

Quote: "Meanwhile, our priority is, of course, to study the information we can obtain about the active phase of the joint exercises, because it is at this time that the risk to our country may increase. We cannot rule out some kind of demonstrative actions in the direction of our border. But our main task is to be prepared for any developments."

Background:

  • In May, self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov that Belarusian troops were ready for joint military exercises with Russia and were not going to attack anyone.
  • In April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in the summer of 2025, Russia could be preparing something in Belarus under the guise of military exercises.
  • In February, Zelenskyy said that Russia plans to prepare 15 divisions with 100-150,000 troops in 2025 to strengthen the Belarusian front.
  • The joint Belarusian-Russian exercises Zapad-2025 (West-2025) are planned for mid-September.

