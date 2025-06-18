Russian drones attack fire station in Kherson Oblast, injuring emergency workers

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the fire station. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces have attacked a State Emergency Service unit in the settlement of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast with drones, injuring three emergency workers.

Source: Kherson Oblast State Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Quote from Kherson Oblast State Administration: "Three SES employees aged 24, 31 and 38 have been injured as a result of explosives being dropped from a drone."

Advertisement:

Details: The emergency workers sustained concussions, blast and closed head injuries, with two sustaining shrapnel wounds. Those injured in the attack were provided with medical assistance.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the fire station. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The SES clarified that three Russian first-person view drones had struck the fire and rescue unit.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on the fire station. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The attack damaged the unit's building, the fire station's gates, the roof, windows and a car.

Background:

On 17 June, Russian forces used drones to attack the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, injuring 12 people.

Later, it was reported that the number of those injured as a result of the Russian drone attack in the area had increased to 20.

On the night of 17-18 June, Russian drones attacked an ambulance and a civilian in Kherson, injuring three people, including two medical workers.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!