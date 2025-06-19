Putin discusses Israeli-Iranian conflict with Xi Jinping and plans to meet him in China on 2 September

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Beijing in May 2024. Photo: the Kremlin website

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov has confirmed. The two leaders discussed the situation in Iran and arranged to meet in China in late August or early September.

Source: Russian state propaganda news agency RIA Novosti

Quote from Ushakov: "Both sides [Russia and China – ed.] have adopted identical approaches and strongly condemn Israel's actions, which violate the UN Charter and other norms of international law. Moscow and Beijing fundamentally believe that the current situation and issues related to Iran's nuclear programme cannot be resolved by force... but must be resolved solely through political and diplomatic means."

Details: Ushakov also said Putin had briefed Xi on his latest "international contact", namely his telephone conversations with "key players in the context of the Israeli-Iranian confrontation".

"[Putin – ed.] confirmed Russia's readiness to mediate if necessary," Ushakov said.

He added that the two leaders had also discussed bilateral relations.

According to RIA Novosti, Putin and Xi "agreed to meet on 31 August – 3 September".

Another report from the agency states that Putin and Xi will hold "full-scale talks in China on 2 September".

Background: Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had offered to mediate the conflict in the Middle East, but Trump had advised him to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war first.

