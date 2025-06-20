All Sections
Prosecutor's office reveals types of drones Russia used in strike on Kharkiv – video

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 20 June 2025, 02:28
Drone debris. Screenshot

The Russians used Geran-2 drones to attack the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 19 June.

Source: Spartak Borysenko, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict and of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Borysenko said that high-rise buildings, a civilian business, a sports complex, a kindergarten and over 50 cars parked near the buildings had been damaged in the Geran-2 drone attack.

