Prosecutor's office reveals types of drones Russia used in strike on Kharkiv – video
Friday, 20 June 2025, 02:28
The Russians used Geran-2 drones to attack the city of Kharkiv on the evening of 19 June.
Source: Spartak Borysenko, Head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Conditions of Armed Conflict and of the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Details: Borysenko said that high-rise buildings, a civilian business, a sports complex, a kindergarten and over 50 cars parked near the buildings had been damaged in the Geran-2 drone attack.
Наслідки влучання БпЛА "Герань-2" по Київському та Шевченківському районах міста Харкова.— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 19, 2025
Відео: Харківська обласна прокуратура pic.twitter.com/zRfnOMa94m
