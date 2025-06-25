All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron condemns Russian attack on Dnipro that killed 18 people

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 25 June 2025, 06:52
Macron condemns Russian attack on Dnipro that killed 18 people
Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the latest large-scale Russian attack on the city of Dnipro and other recent strikes on Ukrainian cities that have resulted in civilian casualties.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I have strongly condemned Russia’s massive attack on Dnipro and the recent strikes on Ukrainian cities in the past weeks."

Advertisement:

Details: The French president noted that Russia continues to reject peace despite Ukraine accepting a ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump over three months ago.

Quote: "Russia bombs, it kills, and it violates international law without ever being held accountable.

Russia cannot go on killing with impunity."

More details: Macron added that, together with partners, France will continue to push for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Background: On 24 June, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Dnipro, causing a series of explosions. The death toll has since risen to 18 and around 300 people have been injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

MacronDniproRusso-Ukrainian warcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Macron
Zelenskyy and Macron discuss increasing supply of Mirage fighter jets to Ukraine
FT: Trump left G7 summit early because of Zelenskyy and Macron
Merz and Macron call for increased pressure on Russia
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: