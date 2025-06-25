Macron condemns Russian attack on Dnipro that killed 18 people

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the latest large-scale Russian attack on the city of Dnipro and other recent strikes on Ukrainian cities that have resulted in civilian casualties.

Source: Macron on X (Twitter)

Quote: "I have strongly condemned Russia’s massive attack on Dnipro and the recent strikes on Ukrainian cities in the past weeks."

Details: The French president noted that Russia continues to reject peace despite Ukraine accepting a ceasefire proposal put forward by US President Donald Trump over three months ago.

Quote: "Russia bombs, it kills, and it violates international law without ever being held accountable.

Russia cannot go on killing with impunity."

More details: Macron added that, together with partners, France will continue to push for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Background: On 24 June, Russian forces launched a missile strike on Dnipro, causing a series of explosions. The death toll has since risen to 18 and around 300 people have been injured.

