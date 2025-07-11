Trump to send weapons to Ukraine for the first time using presidential authority – Reuters

US President Donald Trump, for the first time since returning to office, will send weapons to Kyiv under a presidential power that was frequently used by his predecessor Joe Biden. The value of the package may amount to around US$300 million.

Source: Reuters, ​​citing sources

Details: Reuters noted that this move signals a new interest from Trump in the defence of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

More than three years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Trump's team will identify weapons from US stockpiles to be sent to Ukraine under the Presidential Drawdown Authority, with one source stating the value may be about US$300 million.

On Tuesday 8 July, Trump announced that the US would send more weapons to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against increasing Russian pressure.

The sources stated that the package might include Patriot interceptors and medium-range missiles, but a final decision on the specific weapons has not yet been made. A Reuters source said it would happen at a meeting on Thursday.

So far, Trump's administration has only delivered weapons approved by former President Joe Biden, who was a staunch supporter of Kyiv. The Presidential Drawdown Authority allows the president to use weapons stockpiles to assist allies in emergencies.

Reuters added that the Pentagon and the White House had not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Quote from Reuters: "The Republican president's stance on defending Ukraine has been inconsistent. At times he has criticised US spending and spoken favourably of Russia but also sometimes has voiced support for Kyiv and disparaged the Kremlin."

Details: The US has US$3.86 billion remaining under the Presidential Drawdown Authority for Ukraine assistance. The last allocation of US$500 million was made by Biden on 9 January.

Ukraine's main priorities are Patriot interceptor missiles and high-precision GMLRS mobile rocket artillery, which could be included in the package. The weapons can be delivered to the line of contact within a few days, as the stockpiles are located in Europe.

Congress has approved nearly US$175 billion in assistance and military support for Kyiv and allied countries over the almost three and a half years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Previously: Earlier, Reuters reported that the United States had resumed deliveries of 155mm shells and high-precision GMLRS missiles to Ukraine.

Background:

The Pentagon suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other munitions to Ukraine, including Patriot interceptors, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and other key systems, because of fears that US weapons stocks have fallen too low.

The White House confirmed that the Pentagon had suspended deliveries of some air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine.

The official reason given was that there were concerns that US weapons stocks had been depleted.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was working with the US "at working levels" to clarify the details of military aid supplies following reports of the suspension of deliveries.

Trump said that US weapons supplies to Ukraine were continuing, but his administration had to ensure that there are enough for US forces as well.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!