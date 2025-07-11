All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv with drones: fire breaks out, nine people injured – photos

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukFriday, 11 July 2025, 07:50
Residents of the affected area. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians conducted a strike on the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 11 July. A fire has broken out in the Saltivskyi district and nine people have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The occupiers are attacking with drones. An explosion has been heard in the city."

Details: Later, local media outlets and Telegram channels reported repeated explosions in Kharkiv.

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Terekhov later said that the Russians had hit a residential area in the city centre. Early reports indicate that there are casualties.

Quote from Terekhov: "A functioning medical facility has been affected in the city centre as a result of the enemy attack. Early reports indicate that windows have been shattered, but the building is still being inspected."

 
Fire appliance
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Syniehubov reported that the Russians had attacked the Saltivskyi district of the city.

A hit was recorded on a three-storey building and in a yard. The building was damaged and structural elements caught fire, resulting in a blaze covering approximately 20 sq m.

 
Firefighter
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Later, Syniehubov reported that a 64-year-old man had been injured in the Russian attack on the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

Quote from Terekhov: "The morning attack affected a maternity hospital where mothers with newborns were staying. They will now be evacuated to another medical facility. Luckily, none of them was injured."

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Updated: Later, Terekhov reported that the number of people injured in the morning attack on the city had increased to nine.

Later, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that the Russians had used Geran-2-type drones in the attack on the city’s Saltivskyi district.

Among the injured were three women and their children – three baby boys, two of whom were born on 10 July and one on 8 July. They were in the maternity hospital attacked by Russian drones. The mothers and newborns were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

A man, 45, was also injured, while another man, 64, and a woman, 73, were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

