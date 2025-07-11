Drone attack on Russia: explosions heard in Tula and near Moscow, home to drone factory – videos

The moment of the attack on the Kronshtadt plant in the city of Dubna in Moscow Oblast on 28 May. Stock photo: Astra Telegram channel

The Russian authorities have reported that several Russian regions came under a large-scale drone attack, with explosions heard in Kursk Oblast, the city of Tula in Tula Oblast and Dubna near Moscow, where the Kronshtadt plant, which manufactures drones, is located.

Source: Astra Telegram channel; Kursk Oblast Governor Alexander Khinshtein; Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin; Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyayev; Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov; Russian Defence Ministry

Details: According to Khinshtein, the drone attack began late in the evening of 10 July.

"Ukrainian UAVs attacked the Pselskoye LLC facility in the village of Maloye Soldatskoye in the Belaya district. A fire broke out in the production premises of the facility where machinery was located," he said, adding that no one was injured.

Later, he added that the village of Imeni Karla Libknekhta in the Kurchatov district had also been attacked.

"A strike on a facility has caused a fire to break out at a warehouse containing timber, covering an area of about 50 sq m. Fire crews are at the scene, working to extinguish the open flames, dousing the area and dismantling the structures. There are no casualties," Khinshtein reported.

At about 01:00, the Astra Telegram channel reported that flight restrictions had been introduced at Zhukovsky Airport in Moscow.

Explosions were heard in Dubna in Moscow Oblast. According to local residents, UAVs attacked the Kronshtadt drone manufacturing plant, which had previously been targeted in May 2025.

Sobyanin claimed that air defences had destroyed one drone heading towards Moscow.

"Emergency services are working at the scene of the debris crash," he wrote.

Residents of the town of Lukhovitsy in Moscow Oblast also reported a drone attack overnight. Astra noted that the P. A. Voronin Lukhovitsk Aviation Plant and a local oil depot are located near the reported scene of the attack. It remains unclear which facility was targeted.

Residents of Tula also reported a multitude of explosions. The Proletarsky district, which is home to three of the largest defence industry facilities in the Russian Federation, was particularly affected. All of them had been targeted in May and June 2025.

Astra geolocated eyewitness videos and concluded that the drones may have targeted one of the following facilities: Instrument Design Bureau, which develops high-precision guided weapons; NPO Splav, which produces multiple-launch rocket systems; or Shcheglovsky Val, one of the largest defence businesses developing guided weapons for ground forces, air defence systems, or firearms.

There is no confirmed information on the consequences of the attacks.

The Instrument Design Bureau was previously attacked by UAVs on 18 and 20 June. On 18 June, an electrical substation, three product storage facilities and an office building were damaged. On 20 June, a drone hit a storage facility used for loading finished products, damaging its roof and walls. The facility suspended operations.

Shcheglovsky Val was attacked by drones on 25 May, damaging one of the plant's workshops (roof and windows).

NPO Splav was attacked by drones on 7 and 22 May. During the latter strike, an operating workshop was hit and an electrical substation caught fire.

Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyayev confirmed the attack on Tula Oblast.

He claimed that 13 UAVs had been downed over the region, with one person killed and another injured.

Lipetsk Oblast Governor Igor Artamonov reported that a drone had "fallen" onto the grounds of an agricultural business in the Khlevnoye district, causing a fire that was quickly extinguished. One person was killed and another injured.

According to the Russian Defence Ministry, air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 155 Ukrainian drones.

Specifically, 53 drones were supposedly destroyed over Kursk Oblast, 19 over Bryansk Oblast, 15 over Smolensk Oblast, 14 over Belgorod Oblast, 13 over Tula Oblast, 11 over each of Oryol and Moscow oblasts, four over Lipetsk Oblast, two over each of Rostov and Kaluga oblasts, seven over temporarily occupied Crimea and four over the Black Sea.

The defence ministry did not disclose the total number of drones involved in the attack, reporting only the number supposedly intercepted. No information on damage or consequences was provided.

