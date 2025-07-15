Sweden to continue rapid and substantial weapon deliveries to Ukraine

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has stated that Sweden will continue to "contribute to swift and substantial deliveries to Ukraine".

Source: Kristersson on X (Twitter)

Details: Kristersson welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision "to make it possible to deliver more advanced weapons to Ukraine and to significantly increase the economic pressure on Russia".

Quote: "As one of the biggest donors to Ukraine, and together with our NATO allies, Sweden will continue to contribute to swift and substantial deliveries to Ukraine."

Details: Kristersson also noted that the allies must unite as quickly as possible to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Quote: "Time is of essence. The sooner we all unite in forcing Russia to end its brutal war against Ukraine, the more lives will be saved."

Background: On 5 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Sweden had decided to provide Ukraine with a new package of defence assistance.

