Sweden to continue rapid and substantial weapon deliveries to Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 15 July 2025, 03:42
Ulf Kristersson. Photo: Getty Images

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has stated that Sweden will continue to "contribute to swift and substantial deliveries to Ukraine".

Source: Kristersson on X (Twitter)

Details: Kristersson welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision "to make it possible to deliver more advanced weapons to Ukraine and to significantly increase the economic pressure on Russia".

Quote: "As one of the biggest donors to Ukraine, and together with our NATO allies, Sweden will continue to contribute to swift and substantial deliveries to Ukraine."

Details: Kristersson also noted that the allies must unite as quickly as possible to stop Russia's war against Ukraine.

Quote: "Time is of essence. The sooner we all unite in forcing Russia to end its brutal war against Ukraine, the more lives will be saved."

Background: On 5 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Sweden had decided to provide Ukraine with a new package of defence assistance.

