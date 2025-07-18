All Sections
Zelenskyy: France to train more Ukrainian pilots on Mirage jets

Mariya YemetsFriday, 18 July 2025, 14:26
Ukrainian pilots training. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an agreement with France to train more Ukrainian pilots on Mirage fighter jets, in addition to those already undergoing training.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: While outlining the contents of a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy said, "I would especially like to highlight our agreement on pilot training for Mirage jets – France is ready to train additional pilots using additional aircraft".

The leaders also discussed the supply of missiles for SAMP/T air defence systems and funding for interceptor drones.

Background: 

  • The arrival of the first French Mirage fighter jets in Ukraine was reported in early February 2025. Following this, the French Armed Forces released a video showing Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000-5 aircraft.
  • In March, Zelenskyy stated that he had discussed with Macron the delivery of more Mirage fighter jets and noted their excellent performance.
  • This topic was also raised during the June talks with the French president on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

