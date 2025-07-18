Zelenskyy: France to train more Ukrainian pilots on Mirage jets

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced an agreement with France to train more Ukrainian pilots on Mirage fighter jets, in addition to those already undergoing training.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: While outlining the contents of a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy said, "I would especially like to highlight our agreement on pilot training for Mirage jets – France is ready to train additional pilots using additional aircraft".

Advertisement:

The leaders also discussed the supply of missiles for SAMP/T air defence systems and funding for interceptor drones.

Background:

The arrival of the first French Mirage fighter jets in Ukraine was reported in early February 2025. Following this, the French Armed Forces released a video showing Ukrainian pilots training on Mirage 2000-5 aircraft.

In March, Zelenskyy stated that he had discussed with Macron the delivery of more Mirage fighter jets and noted their excellent performance.

This topic was also raised during the June talks with the French president on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!