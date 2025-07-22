All Sections
Kremlin says it does not expect "miraculous breakthroughs" from Ukraine talks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 22 July 2025, 14:01
Kremlin says it does not expect miraculous breakthroughs from Ukraine talks
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin does not expect any breakthroughs from the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, stating that the Russian side intends to pursue its goals.

Source: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, quoted by Russian media outlet Interfax

Quote from Peskov: "There is absolutely no reason to expect any miraculous breakthroughs, and such breakthroughs are hardly possible in the current situation. 

We intend to pursue our interests, to secure our interests and to achieve the objectives we set from the very beginning."

Details: Responding to a comment from a Russian journalist that the previous two rounds of talks had "not been sufficiently productive", Peskov said that "the topic of Ukrainian settlement is so complex that reaching agreements on [prisoner] exchanges and the return of bodies of the deceased is already a form of progress."

Background:

  • Ukraine has proposed to Russia that a new round of talks be held this week.
  • Independent Türkçe reported on Monday, citing sources, that Russian and Ukrainian delegations may meet this week in Istanbul – on 23 or 24 July.
  • The Kremlin said that Russia "reaffirms its interest in holding a third round of negotiations on Ukraine" but noted that there must be an exchange of views on the Russian and Ukrainian memorandum drafts, which are currently "diametrically opposed".
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed that a delegation be formed for negotiations with the Russian side. The delegation will be headed by Rustem Umierov, National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) Secretary.

negotiationsRussiawar
