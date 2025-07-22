Ukraine's prosecutor general and G7 discuss operation against Russian influence on NABU anti-corruption agency

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has convened with representatives of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, where they discussed "special operations to neutralise Russian influence on NABU [National Anti-Corruption Bureau – ed.]" and broader law enforcement system reforms.

Source: Kravchenko on Facebook

Details: Ukrainian Security Service Head Vasyl Maliuk and State Bureau of Investigation Director Oleksii Sukhachov also joined the dialogue. Kravchenko revealed that discussions covered combating corruption, reshaping law enforcement agencies, and thwarting Russia’s agent network.

Quote: "Our international partners received comprehensive answers to all their questions: both regarding the work of Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies as a whole, and concerning the recent special operation to neutralise Russian influence on NABU."

Details: Kravchenko stressed that public trust in the legal system and the rule of law is paramount, an opinion shared by Ukraine’s international allies.

He expressed gratitude to the G7 representatives for their steadfast support amid the war and the overhaul of state institutions.

Notably, Kravchenko’s post omitted any mention of the Verkhovna Rada’s vote on 22 July, where 263 MPs backed draft law No. 12414. Presented as amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding persons who have gone missing during wartime, the document gained provisions in its second reading that effectively subordinate NABU and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office to the Prosecutor General.

Background:

The heads of NABU and SAPO have implored President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign draft law No. 12414, which they warn would effectively obliterate the independence of these institutions.

The ambassadors of the G7 countries have also expressed concerns over the SSU’s actions against NABU.

The European Union has voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against NABU and SAPO.

Protests against the draft law have sparked in multiple Ukrainian cities. After the draft law on NABU and SAPO was adopted in Ukraine’s parliament, Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war, rallied Kyiv residents to unite in protest this Tuesday evening.

Previously:

On 22 July, a court in Kyiv ordered a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days of an official of the National Bureau of Investigation, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who is suspected of having ties to Russia.

Ruslan Mahamedrasulov is the head of one of the interregional departments of NABU detectives. The department is located in the city of Dnipro and manages the Bureau’s operations across the frontline Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The SSU alleged that the official maintained contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and aided his businessman father in conducting illicit trade with the Russian Federation. No public comments or reactions have emerged from the suspect.

