All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's prosecutor general and G7 discuss operation against Russian influence on NABU anti-corruption agency

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 22 July 2025, 20:23
Ukraine's prosecutor general and G7 discuss operation against Russian influence on NABU anti-corruption agency
Meeting with G7 representatives. Photo: Ukraine’s Prosecutor General

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko has convened with representatives of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, where they discussed "special operations to neutralise Russian influence on NABU [National Anti-Corruption Bureau – ed.]" and broader law enforcement system reforms.

Source: Kravchenko on Facebook

Details: Ukrainian Security Service Head Vasyl Maliuk and State Bureau of Investigation Director Oleksii Sukhachov also joined the dialogue. Kravchenko revealed that discussions covered combating corruption, reshaping law enforcement agencies, and thwarting Russia’s agent network.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Our international partners received comprehensive answers to all their questions: both regarding the work of Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies as a whole, and concerning the recent special operation to neutralise Russian influence on NABU."

Details: Kravchenko stressed that public trust in the legal system and the rule of law is paramount, an opinion shared by Ukraine’s international allies.

He expressed gratitude to the G7 representatives for their steadfast support amid the war and the overhaul of state institutions.

Notably, Kravchenko’s post omitted any mention of the Verkhovna Rada’s vote on 22 July, where 263 MPs backed draft law No. 12414. Presented as amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding persons who have gone missing during wartime, the document gained provisions in its second reading that effectively subordinate NABU and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office  to the Prosecutor General.

Background: 

  • The heads of NABU and SAPO have implored President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign draft law No. 12414, which they warn would effectively obliterate the independence of these institutions.
  • The ambassadors of the G7 countries have also expressed concerns over the SSU’s actions against NABU.
  • The European Union has voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s recent moves against NABU and SAPO.
  • Protests against the draft law have sparked in multiple Ukrainian cities. After the draft law on NABU and SAPO was adopted in Ukraine’s parliament, Dmytro Koziatynskyi, a veteran of the Russo-Ukrainian war, rallied Kyiv residents to unite in protest this Tuesday evening.

Previously: 

  • On 22 July, a court in Kyiv ordered a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days of an official of the National Bureau of Investigation, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who is suspected of having ties to Russia.
  • Ruslan Mahamedrasulov is the head of one of the interregional departments of NABU detectives. The department is located in the city of Dnipro and manages the Bureau’s operations across the frontline Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
  • The SSU alleged that the official maintained contacts with representatives of the aggressor country and aided his businessman father in conducting illicit trade with the Russian Federation. No public comments or reactions have emerged from the suspect.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

National Anti-Corruption Bureau of UkraineOffice of the Prosecutor GeneralG7
Advertisement:
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
All News
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukrainian School of Political Studies expels six MPs following crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
RECENT NEWS
23:00
Urgent protests against crackdown on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies held in Kyiv and Lviv – photos, video
20:46
Ukraine's deputy PM for European integration defends controversial crackdown on anti-corruption bodies
20:23
Ukraine's prosecutor general and G7 discuss operation against Russian influence on NABU anti-corruption agency
19:41
European Court of Human Rights dismisses lawsuit pushing UK to look into Russian influence on Brexit
18:46
Ukrainian School of Political Studies expels six MPs following crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
18:18
Netherlands ready to make major contribution in arming Ukraine with Patriot systems
17:59
Civilian on bicycle shot by Russians in Torske, Ukrainian Armed Forces strike back – video
17:50
EU enlargement commissioner slams Ukraine's law eroding autonomy of anti-corruption watchdogs
17:18
Head of detectives at Ukraine's Anti‑Corruption Bureau arrested on suspicion of links to Russia
17:12
EXPLAINERWhy Tusk's position as PM is under threat and who might replace him
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: