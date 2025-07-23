All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin says Istanbul talks are part of groundwork for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 23 July 2025, 13:12
Kremlin says Istanbul talks are part of groundwork for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said that the upcoming talks in Istanbul are a critical part of the groundwork for a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Russian state-owned news agencies RIA Novosti and Interfax; Telegram channel Vy Slushali Mayak (You have been listening to Radio Mayak), citing Peskov

Quote from Peskov: "All the work that must be done on coordinating the memoranda is preparation for the meeting [of the two leaders– ed.]. In this respect, yes."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov cautioned that it would be inadvisable to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy unless this "complex" preparatory work is done.

He further noted that the upcoming round of Russo-Ukrainian negotiations will, among other topics, address the draft memoranda submitted by both sides concerning the settlement.

"The subject of the negotiations is quite complex; in addition to other issues, it will naturally involve discussing the draft memoranda that were exchanged during the second round," Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.

The next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to start at 19:00 on 23 July in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Background: It was previously reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had approved the members of the Ukrainian delegation that will attend the talks in Istanbul on 23 July. Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has been appointed head of the delegation, which includes representatives of the presidential administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the armed forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, Defence Intelligence, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) and other bodies.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinZelenskyynegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
Zelenskyy brings anti-corruption and law enforcement heads together, shares group photo and speaks of constructive approach
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
Zelenskyy in night address touches on controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence but ignores protests
Zelenskyy signs controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
All News
Putin
Ukrainian delegation's main task in Istanbul is to arrange Zelenskyy-Putin meeting – sources
Senior EU official calls for cooperation with Libyan dictator to counter Putin – Politico
Envoy Kellogg's visit is further proof that Putin fears only Trump – Ukrainian foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
16:07
Confiscation on hold: why the process of transferring Russian assets to Ukraine has slowed down
15:51
Ukraine's Servant of the People faction calls for constructive talks amidst crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
15:37
Russia attacks Ukrainian Railways' power system, repairs underway
15:31
Zaporizhzhia Oblast unveils first anti-drone tunnel on Orikhiv highway
15:17
Criminal proceedings opened into the beating of National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer during searches – Ukraine's prosecutor general
15:15
Ukraine ready to buy all interceptor drones from domestic producers
15:10
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
15:09
Ukraine stays on EU track, Ukraine's Eurointegration minister says amidst concerns over anti-corruption agencies' independence
14:15
EU Commission warns Ukraine that law on anti-corruption agencies has consequences for EU accession
14:14
German foreign minister says limiting independence of anti-corruption bodies will complicate Ukraine's path to EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: