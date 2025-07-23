All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine will insist on immediate and full ceasefire in Istanbul talks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 23 July 2025, 16:46
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian delegation will insist on the need for an immediate and full ceasefire during the negotiations in Istanbul on 23 July.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy reiterated that more than 220,000 consumers in Sumy Oblast had been left without electricity due to Russian drone strikes on energy infrastructure on 23 July. Throughout the day, the minister of internal affairs and the minister of energy are providing updates on the restoration process.

Quote: "Ukrainians always rebuild what has been destroyed. And today, during negotiations in Türkiye, the representatives of Ukraine will once again insist on the need for an urgent and complete ceasefire, including a halt to such strikes on civilian infrastructure."

Background:

  • Talks between Russia and Ukraine are scheduled to begin at 19:00 on 23 July in Istanbul. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Rustem Umierov, former minister of defence and current Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.
  • The Russian delegation is once again headed by Putin’s aide Vladimir Medinsky, who also led the Russian negotiation team in Istanbul in spring 2022.
  • Ukrainska Pravda sources said that apart from the humanitarian aspect, the main objective is to organise a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.
  • The first round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul took place on 16 May 2025, and the second on 2 June.

