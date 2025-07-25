Turkish president wants to bring Putin and Trump together in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has stated that he wants to arrange a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Erdoğan during a press conference, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu and reported by European Pravda

Details: On Friday 25 July, Erdoğan commented on the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement:

In this context, he noted that Türkiye wants to organise a meeting between Trump and Putin in Istanbul.

"This week we will make efforts to hold talks with Putin and Trump and find out whether we can bring these leaders together in Istanbul," Erdoğan said.

Background:

On 23 July, a third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul. The first round of talks was held in Istanbul on 16 May this year, and the second on 2 June.

At a briefing following the talks, Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said that the Ukrainian side had once again proposed holding a leaders’ meeting in August.

Ukraine had previously proposed holding a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin with the participation of Erdoğan and possibly Trump. The Turkish side supports this idea.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!