Russia's war against Ukraine: Türkiye speaks of potential "leaders' summit"

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 26 July 2025, 03:12
Hakan Fidan. Photo: Dia Images via Getty Images

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has stated that during talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul "a preliminary agreement was reached on holding a summit of the leaders in Türkiye".

Source: Fidan, cited by Turkish media outlet NTV

Details: Fidan said Russia's war against Ukraine "has very serious regional and global consequences".

Quote from Fidan: "Not to mention the humanitarian tragedy… on the international stage we are facing a situation that could lead to an even greater war and division. This is a complex and costly war.

A war in which everything is used except nuclear weapons."

Details: Fidan noted that during the third round of talks in Istanbul, the sides discussed under what conditions the leaders of the countries could meet.

Quote from Fidan: "A preliminary agreement was reached on holding a summit of the leaders in Türkiye. The negotiating delegations have a big responsibility here."

Details: Fidan said given the course of the talks, he sees "a will to reach a compromise."

Quote from Fidan: "If this continues, I believe a temporary solution will be reached. Each side has its trump card, which they are not revealing. We are trying to create favourable conditions."

Previously: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that he wants to arrange a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • On 23 July, a third round of peace talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations took place in Istanbul. The first round of talks was held in Istanbul on 16 May this year and the second on 2 June.
  • At a briefing following the talks, Oleksandr Bevz, a member of the Ukrainian delegation, said that the Ukrainian side had once again proposed holding a leaders' meeting in August.
  • Ukraine had previously proposed holding a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin with the participation of Erdoğan and possibly Trump. The Turkish side supports this idea.

