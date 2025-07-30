Russians attack Kharkiv with UAV: fire breaks out, people injured – video

The Russians attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones on the night of 29-30 July. Explosions were heard, a fire broke out, three people were injured and damage was caused.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Terekhov: "An explosion has been heard in the city! Early reports indicate that the enemy attacked Kharkiv with a Shahed drone! Enemy drones may still be present in the sky!

More strikes are possible. Be careful!"

Updated: Early reports from Syniehubov indicate that the fall of Russian UAV debris has been recorded in Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district

Quote from Terekhov: "A car is burning in the Shevchenkivskyi district due to an attempted enemy strike on the city. All the details are still being established."

Details: Later, Terekhov added that a car wash, the windows of a high-rise building and a supermarket had been affected in the Shevchenkivskyi district. He said that one car is on fire.

At 02:43, Terekhov said there had been another explosion in Kharkiv. Syniehubov reported a strike in the Slobidskyi district.

Terekhov wrote that three people had been injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district: two women and a man.

Updated: On the morning of 30 July, the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office posted a video showing the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.

