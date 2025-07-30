US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time

US Senator Richard Blumenthal has stated that the vote on the sanctions bill needs to be expedited because, in his words, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not deserve additional time.

Source: Blumenthal in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Blumenthal stated that Putin does not deserve additional time and emphasised the need to speed up the vote on the sanctions bill. He noted that US President Donald Trump's actions are heading in the right direction but insisted that the sanctions should be 500%, not 100%.

Advertisement:

He suggested seizing the moment to vote on the bill. He said there are 85 supporters in the Senate and if needed, 90 votes can be secured.

Blumenthal said that he believes the vote is a completely achievable and necessary goal. He stressed that now is the time for action, not only through the president's executive order but also through legislative action, in order to demonstrate unity between the president and Congress. He added that it is important to vote for the law to show that the United States is fulfilling its commitments to Ukraine.

Blumenthal emphasised that the bill on sanctions against Russia will help stop the war, stressing that Putin needs to understand this.

Previously: Trump announced that his new deadline for Russia to end hostilities against Ukraine is 10 days, starting on Tuesday 29 July.

Background:

On 28 July, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for achieving peace in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Trump's new deadline for Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described Trump’s decision to shorten the deadline to achieve peace as a "realistic and firm" position.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!