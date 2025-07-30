All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 30 July 2025, 04:58
US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time
US Capitol building. Photo: Getty Images

US Senator Richard Blumenthal has stated that the vote on the sanctions bill needs to be expedited because, in his words, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not deserve additional time.

Source: Blumenthal in a comment to Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

Details: Blumenthal stated that Putin does not deserve additional time and emphasised the need to speed up the vote on the sanctions bill. He noted that US President Donald Trump's actions are heading in the right direction but insisted that the sanctions should be 500%, not 100%.

Advertisement:

He suggested seizing the moment to vote on the bill. He said there are 85 supporters in the Senate and if needed, 90 votes can be secured.

Blumenthal said that he believes the vote is a completely achievable and necessary goal. He stressed that now is the time for action, not only through the president's executive order but also through legislative action, in order to demonstrate unity between the president and Congress. He added that it is important to vote for the law to show that the United States is fulfilling its commitments to Ukraine.

Blumenthal emphasised that the bill on sanctions against Russia will help stop the war, stressing that Putin needs to understand this.

Previously: Trump announced that his new deadline for Russia to end hostilities against Ukraine is 10 days, starting on Tuesday 29 July.

Background

  • On 28 July, Trump expressed his disappointment with Putin and promised to shorten the 50-day deadline he had previously set for achieving peace in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Trump's new deadline for Russia.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha described Trump’s decision to shorten the deadline to achieve peace as a "realistic and firm" position.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USARussiasanctions
Advertisement:
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
Ukrainian military warns of encirclement risk near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainian MPs to vote to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence
Russian billionaire loses UK court case, sanctions remain in place – Reuters
All News
USA
Kremlin misinterpreted Trump's patience – US State Department
Senator Graham and former Russian president trade public barbs after Russian threats to US
Russia's Roscosmos space agency and NASA prepare for first in-person meeting in seven years
RECENT NEWS
10:57
Ukrainian special forces kill 7 Russian soldiers and seize positions on North Slobozhanshchyna front – video
10:15
Trump says he will allow Ukrainian refugees to remain in US until end of war
09:28
Russia attacks Ukraine with 78 UAVs, including 8 jet-powered drones in country's north
09:08
Olena Duma steps down as head of Ukraine's asset recovery agency
08:44
Russians carry out 63 attacks on Pokrovsk front alone over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
08:30
Russian rocket artillery hits Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast: houses damaged
07:45
updatedRussians damage railway station in Pavlohrad; livestock killed, two people injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photos
07:08
Russia loses 890 soldiers over past day
04:58
US senator on sanctions bill: Putin doesn't deserve more time
03:10
Russians advance near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: