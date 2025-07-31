Daughter of Trump's envoy Kellogg after Russian attack on Kyiv: This is Putin's response to deadline

Meaghan Mobbs, daughter of US president's special envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg, has commented on a recent large-scale Russian attack on the city of Kyiv, noting that in doing so, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin is "testing American resolve and strength".

Quote: "Kyiv is under massive drone attack.

Make no mistake, this is Putin's response to President Trump's deadline. He is testing American resolve and strength. We must not be found wanting."

Previously: US President Donald Trump announced that his new deadline for Russia to end hostilities against Ukraine is 10 days, starting on Tuesday 29 July.

Background: In June, Mobbs commented on a large-scale Russian strike on Ukrainian cities, saying she had a "strange feeling the Russians don't want peace".

