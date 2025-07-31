All Sections
Emergency workers in Kyiv rescue man alive from under rubble – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 31 July 2025, 10:50
Emergency workers in Kyiv rescue man alive from under rubble – photos
Rescue of the man. Photo: Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

A man has been rescued alive from under the rubble of a building in Kyiv destroyed by the Russians.

Source: Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram and during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "He’s alive! Emergency workers have just pulled a man from under the rubble of the destroyed building in Kyiv."

Details: Klymenko stated that the man had fallen from the first floor to the ground floor and had been trapped by debris.

 
Rescue of the man.
Photo: Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

"The man is trapped on the ground floor between slabs of concrete, most likely in the kitchen. Our emergency workers are currently carrying out a very delicate operation, cutting a tunnel into this concrete space. The man’s head has already been freed, they are talking to him and can pass him water."

 
Rescue of the man.
Photo: Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Klymenko added that rescue workers had maintained voice contact with the man for over three hours.

"They had difficulty reaching the man: emergency workers broke a hole in the wall of the neighbouring flat and created a sort of tunnel. Special braces were placed on the man so as not to harm him during the rescue," the minister explained.

 
Rescue of the man.
Photo: Ihor Klymenko on Telegram

Klymenko confirmed that search and rescue operations in the capital are ongoing at two locations, while emergency and rescue work continues at six.

Background:

  • On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. As of 07:00, there were reports of two killed and 52 injured. The death toll later rose to six.
  • Several streets in the capital were closed to traffic after the attack.
  • Twenty-seven locations across four districts in the city of Kyiv were struck by a Russian missile and drone attack. Among those injured were nine children and three police officers who were responding to a call.

