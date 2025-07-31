Emergency workers in Kyiv rescue man alive from under rubble – photos
A man has been rescued alive from under the rubble of a building in Kyiv destroyed by the Russians.
Source: Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram and during the national joint 24/7 newscast
Quote: "He’s alive! Emergency workers have just pulled a man from under the rubble of the destroyed building in Kyiv."
Details: Klymenko stated that the man had fallen from the first floor to the ground floor and had been trapped by debris.
"The man is trapped on the ground floor between slabs of concrete, most likely in the kitchen. Our emergency workers are currently carrying out a very delicate operation, cutting a tunnel into this concrete space. The man’s head has already been freed, they are talking to him and can pass him water."
Klymenko added that rescue workers had maintained voice contact with the man for over three hours.
"They had difficulty reaching the man: emergency workers broke a hole in the wall of the neighbouring flat and created a sort of tunnel. Special braces were placed on the man so as not to harm him during the rescue," the minister explained.
Klymenko confirmed that search and rescue operations in the capital are ongoing at two locations, while emergency and rescue work continues at six.
Background:
- On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles. As of 07:00, there were reports of two killed and 52 injured. The death toll later rose to six.
- Several streets in the capital were closed to traffic after the attack.
- Twenty-seven locations across four districts in the city of Kyiv were struck by a Russian missile and drone attack. Among those injured were nine children and three police officers who were responding to a call.
