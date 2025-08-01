All Sections
Zelenskyy on Russian missile strike on Kyiv: One of most brutal strikes on capital – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 1 August 2025, 22:41
Zelenskyy at the scene of the attack. Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the scene of the Russian missile strike that occurred on the night of 30-31 July.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "It's impossible to justify what Russia is doing. We will never forgive the killing of our people, these brutal strikes. With yesterday’s strike on Kyiv, Russia killed 31 people. 179 were injured. My sincere condolences to the families, the loved ones, and to all who have lost what they held dearest. This was one of the most brutal strikes on the capital."

Details: Zelenskyy also spoke with people at the scene of the destroyed section of the nine-storey residential building and promised that all those affected would get support.

 
Photos of people killed in the Russian attack
Photo: Zelenskyy on social media

Background: 

