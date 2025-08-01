Zelenskyy on Russian missile strike on Kyiv: One of most brutal strikes on capital – photo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the scene of the Russian missile strike that occurred on the night of 30-31 July.
Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)
Quote: "It's impossible to justify what Russia is doing. We will never forgive the killing of our people, these brutal strikes. With yesterday’s strike on Kyiv, Russia killed 31 people. 179 were injured. My sincere condolences to the families, the loved ones, and to all who have lost what they held dearest. This was one of the most brutal strikes on the capital."
Details: Zelenskyy also spoke with people at the scene of the destroyed section of the nine-storey residential building and promised that all those affected would get support.
Background:
- On the night of 30-31 July, Russian forces attacked the city of Kyiv with drones and missiles.
- Twenty-seven locations across four districts of the capital were affected by the attack.
- Six-year-old Matvii Marchenko was killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv. He was a student of a Kyiv karate club. It was also reported that Liliia Stepanchuk, a patrol police officer, was one of those killed in Russia's overnight missile strike on Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district.
- In addition, Hromadske journalist Nataliia Mazina and her husband Dmytro Mazin were injured in the drone strike on Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. Their apartment was damaged.
- The death toll from the Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 30-31 July rose to 31, including five children. Another 159 people were injured, including 16 children.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!